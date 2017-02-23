This weekend: Dog Days in Durham, Mardi Gras in Wake Forest, Chili in Raleigh

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Comedy fest
Through Saturday; Venues in Chapel Hill and Carrboro; $10-$25; nccomedyarts.com
There’s still time to take in some the shenanigans at the N.C. Comedy Fest, which wraps up Saturday.
Mardi Gras fest
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; South White Street, Wake Forest; free; wakeforestnc.gov
It’s Mardi Gras in downtown Wake Forest, with a walking parade, music, food trucks, children’s activities and various contest for all ages.
Chili cook-off
2-6 p.m. Saturday; London Bridge Pub, 110 E. Hargett St., Raleigh; $5; nando.com/londonchili
Hosted by Tir na nOg Irish Pub and The London Bridge British Pub, this cook-off will include an outside bar and live music. Show up and enjoy the goodness.
Trace your roots
3 p.m. Saturday; West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary; free; 919-463-8500
As part of Black History Month, the State Library of North Carolina will share genealogy tips and tricks in a free event led by research librarian Kay Tillotson with a focus on African American documentation. Register in advance.
Dog Days in Durham
1-4 p.m. Sunday; Beer Durham, 404 Hunt St., Durham; nando.com/dogdaysbeer
This party to support the Animal Protection Society of Durham, which has a mission to feed, shelter, provide medical care for, and match families with all kinds of pets, has beer! That means free Big Boss tastings and brewery swag. Donations of pet items are welcome.
