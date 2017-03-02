Arts & Culture

March 2, 2017

Theater Picks: Durham’s Bartlett stages ‘Crumbs From the Table of Joy’

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

Durham’s Bartlett Theater stages Lynn Nottage’s moving drama, “Crumbs From the Table of Joy” at the Durham Arts Council PSI Theater beginning Friday. The play follows an African-American family’s move from the American South to Brooklyn in 1950 to make a better life. Karen Dacons-Brock directs a strong cast headed by area favorites Lakeiska Coffey and Jade Arnold.

7:30 p.m. Mar. 3-4; 3 p.m. Mar. 5 (through Mar. 12). $25 (seniors $20; students $15). 919-808-2203 or bartletttheater.org.

Other highlights

  • PlayMakers Repertory Company offers Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” set in a mid-20th century Mediterranean resort, with stylistic nods to American celebrity photographer, Slim Aarons. Details at playmakersrep.org.
  • Cary Parks and Recreation hosts a touring production of the musical “Pump Boys and Dinettes” Saturday at Cary Arts Center. Details at townofcary.org.

