March 2, 2017 11:43 AM

Weekend: Durham Bulls Fan Fest, Raleigh’s Toast to the Triangle and more

Triangle events to add to your daybook:

Asbury Short Films

5-9 p.m. Friday; N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh; $14; ncmuseumofhistory.org

New York City’s longest running touring exhibit of award winning short films stops in Raleigh for a show that includes live music and craft beer.

Let them entertain you

7 p.m. Friday; Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., Durham; $12-$35; dpacnc.com

“An Evening of Entertainment” is a professionally choreographed musical featuring hundreds of talented Durham Public School students. The event raises money for scholarships for DPS seniors.

For Bulls fans

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Durham Bulls Athletic Park, 409 Blackwell St., Durham; free; nando.com/bullsfanfest2017

At Durham Bulls Fan Fest, fans can take batting practice, play catch on the field, tour DBAP and snag selfies with Wool E. Bull.

For bull jumpers

7:30 p.m. Saturday; PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh; $18-$75; thepncarena.com

Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo features bull-riding, saddle bronc-riding, women’s barrel-racing and for the first time in Raleigh, bull-jumping. Some young contestants from the Triangle even compete.

Toast to the Triangle

6-8:30 p.m. Sunday; McKimmon Center, 1101 Gorman St., Raleigh; $80-$150; toasttothetriangle.org

This longtime charitable tradition has more than 30 restaurants, bakeries and beverage providers from around the Triangle serving delicious treats for sampling. There’s also a silent auction and raffle. Proceeds benefit the Tammy Lynn Memorial Foundation.

