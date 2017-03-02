6 Triangle performances to see in March

1. Three years ago, the Carolina Ballet premiered artistic director Robert Weiss’ ballet “Vivaldi’s Four Seasons” to sold-out audiences and now, it’s back. The company will reprise this ode to nature and its seasons, set to the violin concertos by the great Italian Baroque composer, Antonio Vivaldi, March 9-26. Weiss’ ballet has been described as sprightly, full of grand jetés and quick turns, marked by joy and verve. The most notable lead will be principal dancer and founding Carolina Ballet member Lilyan Vigo. Also on the program will be a new ballet set to French composer and pianist Maurice Ravel’s music, “Ravel Piano Trio,” by choreographer-in-residence, Zalman Raffael. At Fletcher Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Tickets are $30-$89. 919-719-0900. www.carolinaballet.com.
2. PlayMakers Repertory Company takes Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” a comedy of mistaken identity and misplaced passion, and updates it by placing the characters in a mid-20th century Mediterranean resort, complete with rich socialites and First World problems. The show is recommended for ages 12 and up. One of the highlights of shows at PRC is the chance to talk to the cast. Post-show discussions will follow the March 8 and 12 shows. Catch it through March 19 at the Paul Green Theatre, 250 Country Club Road in Chapel Hill. Tickets start at $15. 919-962-7529 or www.playmakersrep.org
3. Theatre Raleigh offers a different take on Shakespeare with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” the opening show in the company’s Family Series. Again it’s a contemporary look at the 400-year-old play with the characters singing, dancing and interacting with the audience. Since the show is aimed at families, it’s a 45-minute adaptation. Shows are March 9-12 and 16-19 in the Kennedy Theatre, Duke Center for Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. Tickets are $10 for kids, $15 for adults. 919-832-9997, www.theatreraleigh.com.
4. The N.C. Symphony has several wonderful concerts scheduled the next few months, but it’s hard to beat a pops concert with Ben Vereen. The Tony award-winner – and current star of the Amazon series “Sneaky Pete” – will perform a tribute to Broadway including “Corner of the Sky” from “Pippin” and “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.” Two shows at 8 p.m. March 17-18, at Meymandi Concert Hall, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $30. 919-733-2750, ncsymphony.org.
5. Another award winner – this one from the rock world – comes to Raleigh’s PNC Arena on March 19. Stevie Nicks, aka “The Gold Dust Queen,” is on what’s dubbed the “24 Karat Gold Tour,” a reference to all those hits with both Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist. Opening act bonus: The Pretenders led by the ever-wonderful Chrissie Hynde. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $45 to $146. 919-861-2300, www.thepncarena.com
6. Finally, end March on a high note with a performance by Michael Fabiano for the N.C. Opera. The American tenor from New Jersey is singing the lead in “La Boheme” at the Met this spring, just one of many leads at major opera houses in the U.S., Paris, Sydney, London and Madrid. For the N.C. Opera, his works will include Puccini, Verdi, Liszt, Massenet and Strauss. The show is at 7:30 p.m. March 28 at the Fletcher Opera Theater, Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts, downtown Raleigh. Tickets start at $37. www.ncopera.org
By Linda Haac, Mary Cornatzer and Roy Dicks
