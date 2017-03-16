Theater Picks: Musical stage show ‘The Bodyguard’ comes to DPAC

Durham Performing Arts Center hosts “The Bodyguard,” the 2012 musical based on the popular 1992 film that starred Whitney Houston. The musical includes the hit songs from the film, such as “I Will Always Love You,” as well as other song Houston made popular. The musical stars R&B Grammy nominee Deborah Cox (alternates play the Saturday matinee and Sunday evening performances).
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $30-$155. 919-680-2787 or dpacnc.com.
Other highlights
- Tony Award winner Ben Vereen headlines the N. C. Symphony’s concerts Friday and Saturday in Meymandi Concert Hall singing Broadway favorites and Frank Sinatra hits. Details at ncsymphony.org.
