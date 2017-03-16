Plan your weekend: Ben Vereen, NC Comicon and Cary’s Kite Festival

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
More fun with St. Pat
6-11 p.m. Friday; 300 block of Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh; free; hibernianpub.com
Hibernian Irish Pub hosts another St. Patrick’s Day celebration this week, with a party featuring Irish music, food and beverages along Glenwood South.
Ben Vereen
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Meymandi Concert Hall, 2 E. South St., Raleigh; $30-$82; dukeenergycenterraleigh.com
The Tony-winning star of stage and film performs a tribute to Broadway backed by the N.C. Symphony. Expect numbers from “Pippin” and “Wicked,” as well as other Broadway classics and American standards.
NC Comicon: Oak City
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday; Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh; $15-$60 (kids 9 & under free with paid adult); nccomicon.com/oak-city
Raleigh’s two-day comicon will have exhibits, panels, vendors and workshops – your basic comic book culture extravaganza.
Go fly a kite
12:30-3 p.m. Saturday; Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary; free (contest), $14-18 (classes); townofcary.org
Cary’s annual Kite Festival offers classes for making and decorating kites, followed by a free kite-flying contest, as well as on-site kite repair. (Rain date is 1-3 p.m. Sunday.)
Arbor Day
1-3 p.m. Saturday; Page Walker Arts & History Center law, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary; free; townofcary.org
If kites aren’t your thing, Cary also gives you a chance to celebrate trees! The town’s celebration includes live music, tree-themed crafts for kids, a tree-ID scavenger hunt and more.
