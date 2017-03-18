Triangle actors, it’s time to audition

Burning Coal Theatre Company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, will be holding auditions on May 13 for its upcoming season.
The company will be performing “Darkside” by Tom Stoppard and Pink Floyd from Oct. 12-20, “Peter Pan” from Nov. 30 to Dec. 17, “The Normal Heart” by Larry Kramer Jan. 18 to Feb. 4, 2018, and “Amadeus” by Peter Shaffer April 12-29, 2018.
Burning Coal’s productions take place in the historic Murphey School auditorium, 224 Polk St. in Raleigh.
Auditions will be scheduled in 5-minute time segments. To schedule one, email burning_coal@ipass.net. You’ll need to bring three copies of your headshot with a resume attached to the back and to prepare two 1-minute contemporary monologues – on dramatic and one comedic. Equity and non-equity actors encouraged to audition.
Want to work backstage? Email about that, too. Get more details at www.burningcoal.org or call 919-834-4001.
RLT brings out the “Divas”
Mason Alexander Park has toured nationally with “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” appeared on “iCarly” and “Bucket and Skinner’s Epic Adventures” on Nickelodeon, and been featured in the PBS documentary “Broadway or Bust.” But Park got his start in Raleigh, working on productions with Raleigh Little Theatre. His last show there, he was all of 10, was in 2006 when he played the Little Old Man in the “James and the Giant Peach.”
Park’s coming back on Saturday, March 25, to perform in “Divas!” The one-night only cabaret is RLT’s annual fundraiser. In the past 12 years, “Divas” has raised $400,000 to support RLT’s programs.
This year’s theme is “Lullaby of Broadway” and will include music from classics like “42nd Street” as well as contemporary numbers from Broadway shows.
There will be a pre-show reception, a silent auction, a wall of wine, and a raffle for tickets to “Hamilton: An American Musical.”
The reception is at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased through the box office 919-821-3111 from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays or through RLT’s website at www.raleighlittletheatre.org.
