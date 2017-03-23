Plan your weekend: Harlem Globetrotters, Carolina Rollergirls and more

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Vietnam Vets
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday; N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh; free; ncmuseumofhistory.org
Observe Vietnam Veterans Day Weekend by meeting and talking to veterans, seeing helicopters and memorabilia up close, and checking out a 1/8-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Festival of Laughs
8 p.m. Friday; PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh; $52-$125; thepncarena.com
Comedians Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce, Rickey Smiley and Tony Rock all perform.
Harlem Globetrotters
2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; PNC Arena, 1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh; $18-$135; thepncarena.com
See some jaw-dropping basketball moves when this legendary team hits Raleigh. There are a few players with local ties on the roster, too: Julius “Zeus” McClurkin played at N.C. A&T, Anthony “Ant” Atkinson played for Barton College and Orlando “El Gato” Melendez, the Globetrotters’ first Puerto Rican player, played for UNC.
Rollergirls
5 and 7 p.m. Saturday; Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh; $10-$15 (kids $5); carolinarollerderby.com
If you’ve never seen the Carolina Rollergirls in action, this double-header (two games for one ticket purchase) is a great time to check them out. It’s exciting flat-track roller derby in a family friendly environment.
Kites in Carrboro
1-3 p.m. Sunday; Hank Anderson Community Park, Hwy 54 W., Carrboro; free; carrbororec.org (search “kite”)
Celebrate National Kite Flying Month at Carrboro’s Annual Kite Fly. If you don’t have your own kite, you can use one provided there. If it rains, the event is canceled.
