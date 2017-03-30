Theater Picks: NCSU Theatre takes on ‘Merry Real (House)wives of Windsor’

NC State University Theatre takes a contemporary look at Shakespeare with Rachel Klem’s spoof, “The Merry Real (House)wives of Windsor.” The setting is the nouveau riche town of Windsor, Connecticut, where jealous husbands and silly suitors run riot in reality TV mode.
Timus Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday (through Apr. 9). $20 (seniors $18, students $12). 919-515-1100 or tickets.arts.ncsu.edu.
Other highlights
- The Cary Players stage Agatha Christie’s classic mystery, “The Mousetrap,” in the Cary Arts Center. Details at caryplayers.org.
- Gilbert and Sullivan fans get a treat from the Durham Savoyards with their production of “The Grand Duke” in Durham’s Carolina Theatre. Details at durhamsavoyards.org.
- Sotto Voce Theatre presents “Seven,” a series of monologs about women from around the globe who bravely fought against domestic violence and trafficking. Details at sottovocetheatre.com.
