Theater Picks: Burning Coal stages Marco Ramirez’s ‘The Royale’

Burning Coal Theatre Company stages Marco Ramirez’s “The Royale,” his 2013 play about the first African-American heavyweight champion of the world (inspired by real life boxer Jack Johnson) that explores the pressures and prejudices that came with the title.
7:30 p.m. Apr. 6-8, 13-15, 20-22; 2 p.m. Apr. 9, 16, 23. $25 (seniors $20; students $15). 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org.
Other highlights
- PlayMakers Repertory Company presents the classic musical of one woman’s reinvention, “My Fair Lady.” Details at playmakersrep.org.
- Theatre in the Park “On Golden Pond” brings back popular actors Ira David Wood III and Lynda Clark from its production a decade ago for another look at love in old age. Details at theatreinthepark.com.
- Meredith College’s Ensemble Theatre finishes out its run this weekend of Lauren Yee’s dark comedy-thriller, “Hookman.” Details at meredith.edu/theatre.
Comments