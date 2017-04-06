Plan your weekend: Live & Local Spring Fest, Tuxedo Cat Ball, Beer & Bacon, more

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
A cat ball
7 p.m. Friday; North Ridge Country Club, Raleigh; $100/person, $160/couple; facebook.com/safehavenforcats
Nonprofit rescue group SAFE Haven for Cats’ annual Tuxedo Cat Ball has a “frolic in the garden” theme. Expect wine, food, a live auction, raffle and a selfie station (with kitties) – all to benefit homeless felines.
In the trenches
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; N.C. Museum of History, 5 E. Edenton St., Raleigh; free; ncmuseumofhistory.org
The N.C. Museum of History opens its extraordinary “North Carolina & World War I” exhibit, an “environmental” experience that allows visitors to traverse the muddy trenches of Europe’s Western Front. The exhibit remains for two years.
Home show
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday; N.C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh; $10; southernshows.com/hsr
The Southern Ideal Home Show features a showcase of local artists in addition to Brew and Bites, plus special guests Dave and Kortney Wilson, stars of HGTV’s “Masters of Flip.”
Live & Local Fest
Noon-8:30 p.m. Saturday; Hillsborough Street near Enterprise, and Compiegne Park; free. hillsboroughstreet.org
Live & Local: Spring Fest will have bands Chatham County Line and Saludos Compay, plus art vendors, craft beer and a kids’ zone.
Beer and bacon
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday; Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary; $39-$45; boothamphitheatre.com
No wonder this event is so popular every year – it will have 75 craft beers and 10 bacons from across the country.
