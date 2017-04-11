Arts & Culture

April 11, 2017 10:53 AM

Theater Picks: NC Theatre’s ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ finishes Raleigh run

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

N.C. Theatre’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” finishes out its run appropriately this Easter weekend in Raleigh’s Memorial Auditorium. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s majestic, stirring score and Tim Rice’s witty, moving lyrics form the basis of director Eric Woodall’s new staging with Broadway veterans Aleks Pevec (Jesus), Aaron C. Finley (Judas) and Brennyn Lark (Mary).

7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $25-$114. 919-831-6941 or nctheatre.com.

Other highlights

  • Durham’s Ward Theatre Company continues it’s run of “Revival,” an original work set in 1959 Appalachia that explores the musical and emotional world of tent revivals. Details at wardtheatrecompany.com.

