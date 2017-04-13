Plan your weekend: Easter egg hunts, ’Cuegrass Festival and more

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Welcome to Night Vale
8 p.m. Friday; Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St., Raleigh; $27.50-$32.50; carolinatheatre.org
An installment of this popular serial podcast, told through the somewhat eerie community updates for the fictional town of Night Vale, will be recorded in this live show.
’Cuegrass Festival
Noon-6 p.m. Saturday; The Pit, 328 W. Davie St., Raleigh; $5 (kids 10 & under free); cuegrass.com
The Pit’s 9th Annual ’Cuegrass Festival returns to downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse District with a day of great barbecue, local craft brews and excellent bluegrass music from Christiane and the Strays, Moore Brothers Band, The Malpass Brothers, Time Sawyer and Old Habits.
Life is magic
7 p.m. Saturday; The ArtsCenter, 300-G E. Main St., Carrboro; $15-$20; artscenterlive.org
Nationally known magician and Orange County native Joshua Lozoff brings his “Life is Magic” show back to the ArtsCenter – where he says he learned his first magic trick as a kid.
Eggs for the animals
2-4 p.m. Saturday; Paws4Ever Animal Sanctuary, 6311 Nicks Road, Mebane; $20; secure.qgiv.com/event/909433
The annual Paws4Ever Adult Egg Hunt fundraiser gives the grownups a chance to hunt for eggs – except these are filled with gift cards, spirits, candy and more. Plus, there will be beer and food trucks, music and more on the beautiful 50-acre Paws4ever property.
Durham Easter
12:30 p.m. Sunday; Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham; free; durhameaster.com
A great family event that boasts four egg hunts – 10,000 eggs! – for different age groups, inflatables, face painting, food trucks and other fun activities.
