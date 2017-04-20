Plan your weekend: Time to Brewgaloo! Plus, BJ Barham sings for Me Fine benefit

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Southern Women’s Show
10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; N.C. State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh; $6-$12; SouthernShows.com/WRA
An Etsy Pavillion is new at this year’s show, which features hundreds of vendors, plus runway fashion shows, cooking demos, celebrity guests and much more.
All the HOOPLA
5 p.m. Friday; N.C. Museum of Art, Park at the Ellipse, 2110 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh; free; ncartmuseum.org
This party celebrating the new works of art in the museum’s park features music by DJ Rang and Cirque de Vol performers leading a “hoop jam.” Plus food trucks!
Me Fine benefit
7 p.m. Friday; All Saints Chapel, 110 S. East St., Raleigh; $80/person or $150/couple; mefinefoundation.org
This annual musical benefit for the Me Fine Foundation, which helps critically ill children at UNC and Duke children’s hospitals, features entertainment from BJ Barham of American Aquarium and Taylor Leonhart, as well as food from Empire Eats.
Brewgaloo
2-10 p.m. Saturday; City Plaza, 400 Fayetteville St., Raleigh; free; shoplocalraleigh.org/brewgaloo
This popular beer fest features more than 75 North Carolina craft breweries plus local food trucks, vendors and bands. Friday night is a sampler event (6-10 p.m., $45) but the main event is Saturday. That one is free to enter but you’ll buy drink tickets for your brews.
Cary’s Downtown Chowdown
12:30-5 p.m. Sunday; West Chatham Street between Harrison Avenue and Walker Street, Cary; townofcary.org
Lots of food trucks (and some seating) plus local beer and wine vendors and live music.
