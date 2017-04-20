Theater Picks: ‘Dreamcoat’ closes out its run at William Peace

William Peace University closes out its theater season with Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Amy White, Peace’s assistant professor of musical theatre, directs the popular, family-friendly musical. Kenan Auditorium.
7:30 p.m. Apr. 21-22; 2 p.m. Apr. 22-23. $5-$15. 919-508-2000 or peace.edu.
Other highlights
- North Raleigh Arts and Creative Theatre hosts the return of the Actor’s Comedy Lab production of Nora and Delia Ephron's “Love, Loss and What I Wore.” Details at nract.org.
- On Saturday, Justice Theater Project stages “To Express,” the result of its forum workshop sessions on social change. Details at thejusticetheaterproject.org.
