Theater Picks: PlayMakers’ PRC2 series stages ‘Mr. Joy’

PlayMakers Repertory Company’s PRC2 second stage series finishes its season with Daniel Beaty’s 2012 “Mr. Joy.” This one-person show takes a moving look at the effect a murdered Chinese immigrant shoe shop owner had on his Harlem customers. Tangela Large stars; Vivienne Benesch directs. Kenan Theatre, UNC Center for Dramatic Art.
7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $15-$53. 919-962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.
Other highlights
- Manbites Dog Theater’s final production this season, Jordan Harrison’s “Marjorie Prime,” imagines a future where an 85-year-old woman with diminishing brain function is comforted by a robot modeled on her late husband. Details at manbitesdogtheater.org.
