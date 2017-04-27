Plan your weekend: SPCA has the K9-3K & Woofstock, plus Spring Daze in Cary

Triangle events to add to your daybook:

Goodguys, cool cars

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday; NC State Fairgrounds, 1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh; $17 (7-12 $6, 6 & under free); good-guys.com/ncn-2017

The Goodguys NC Nationals event will have more than 1,500 hot rods, custom cars, classics, muscle cars and trick trucks on display, plus a Demolition Derby on Saturday. Proceeds benefit pediatric cancer research.

Library sale

3-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; Books Among Friends at Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham; friendsofthedurhamlibrary.org

Friends of the Durham Library holds a sale with books in all genres (including kids books) for $1 to $3 each.

HerbFest

Friday-Sunday; 527 S. White St., Wake Forest; free; facebook.com/Herbfest

Purchase certified organic, non-GMO and heritage/heirloom varieties of herbs, vegetables, tomatoes, peppers and much more, plus enjoy live music on the weekend days.

K9-3K & Woofstock

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary; $25-$35 (7 & under free); boothamphitheatre.com

This annual walk and day of activities brings together animal lovers to raise money for the SPCA of Wake County. There’s a Sponsor Village, live music, beer and wine, food trucks, pet contests and more. Yes, bring your dog!

Spring Daze

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary; free; townofcary.org

Now in its 24th year, Spring Daze features more than 170 North Carolina artists, entertainers on four stages, food and Earth Day activities.