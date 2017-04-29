Margaret Maron speaking at scholarship fundraiser

Mystery writer Margaret Maron will be speaking Thursday, May 4, in Chapel Hill at a tea to raise scholarship money for young women.
Maron, who was born and still lives in Johnston County, is a best-selling author and award winner for her North Carolina-based series featuring Judge Deborah Knott, the daughter of a bootlegger. Maron, who was inducted into the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame last year, has been in the process of ending her series to focus more on short stories. She wrote the final chapter in the Knott series in 2015 with “Long Upon the Land.” June will bring “Take Out,” the final book in her Sigrid Harald series about a New York City Police detective.
Her talk on May 4 will be at 2 p.m. at Extraordinary Ventures, 200 S. Elliott Road in Chapel Hill. It is sponsored by Orange/Durham /Chatham branch of the American Association of University Women. The national organization, which has been helping advance the welfare of women since 1881, has 170,000 members and more than 800 university and college partners. It sponsors a variety of programs, including those that promote STEM (science, technology, engineering, or math) education for girls. Each year it provides scholarships to women to attend local universities. Last year, 11 were awarded to students in Triangle schools, including to Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill.
Tickets for Maron’s talk – and for the tea, coffee and finger foods always provided – are $20.
For more information go to chapelhill-nc.aauw.net
