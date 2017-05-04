Theater Picks: ‘A Piece of My Heart’ at Raleigh Little Theatre

Shirley Lauro’s play, “A Piece of My Heart,” follows the true stories of six women who served in Vietnam (five nurses and an entertainer for the troops). Their lives before, during and after their tours of duty make moving drama beginning Friday at Raleigh Little Theatre.
8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday (through May 21). $24 (seniors/students $20. This Sunday only, all seats $15). 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org.
Other highlights
- On Saturday in downtown Raleigh, Seed Art Share’s “On Ice” sends the audience from restaurants to bars to see short plays on site. Details at seedraleigh.org/on-ice.
- Gilbert and Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance” gets semi-staged performances Friday and Saturday with the N.C. Symphony and UNC School of the Arts actors in Raleigh’s Meymandi Concert Hall. Details at ncsymphony.org.
