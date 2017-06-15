Peak City Pig Fest in Apex includes live music, a beer garden, a grilling and smoking class, pig races and a fun zone for kids.
Peak City Pig Fest in Apex includes live music, a beer garden, a grilling and smoking class, pig races and a fun zone for kids. Staff News & Observer file photo
June 15, 2017 11:00 AM

Plan your weekend: Check out Peak City Pig Fest and Juneteenth celebrations

By Brooke Cain

bcain@newsobserver.com

Triangle events to add to your daybook:

Peak City Pig Fest

5-11 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; Downtown Apex; free; peakcitypigfest.com

In addition to a KCBS-sanctioned barbecue competition, this festival includes a food truck rodeo, live music, a beer garden, expanded barbecue sales, a grilling and smoking class, pig races and a fun zone for kids. Check the website for a full schedule.

Comedy in Clayton

6:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; Comedy Zone, 8928 Hwy 70 W., Clayton; $35-$40; comedyzoneclayton.net

Comedian and actor AJ Johnson (“Lethal Weapon,” “Friday,” “Menace II Society”) performs two nights. Ticket price includes apps (I saw the words “fried mac and cheese balls” on the press release, so get on this).

Celebrate Juneteenth

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 5828 Old Oxford Hwy, Durham; free; nando.com/juneteenth2017

Historic Stagville Plantation will celebrate emancipation with live performers, storytellers, crafts and food. The event is free, but donations are appreciated.

More for Juneteenth

1-10 p.m. Saturday; East Main Street between Roxboro and Dillard streets, Durham; free; spectacularmag.com/events/ncjuneteenth

At this 13th annual Juneteenth Celebration, enjoy local performers and national recording artists, food and merchandise vendors, a health fair, a Children’s Village, local dignitaries and more.

Band festival

4-6 p.m. Saturday; Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham; free; durhamband.org

The second annual Triangle Community Band Festival features the hosting Durham Community Concert Band, Cary Town Band, Holly Springs Community Band, Raleigh Concert Band and the Village Band from Chapel Hill. Plus food trucks!

