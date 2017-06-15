Phillip Bernard Smith as Porgy and Danielle J. Long as Bess in Justice Theater Project’s “Porgy and Bess.”
Arts & Culture

June 15, 2017 10:00 AM

Theater Picks: Justice Theater stages ‘Porgy and Bess’ in Raleigh

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

Justice Theater Project’s “Porgy and Bess” continues its run at Umstead Park United Church of Christ, using the 2012 Broadway revision by Suzan-Lori Parks. This more manageable musical-style production cuts some numbers and has more dialog. Phillip Bernard Smith and Danielle J. Long star.

8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday (through June 25). $27 (seniors/military $23; students $20). 919-264-7089 or thejusticetheaterproject.org.

Other highlights

  • Wake Forest’s Forest Moon Theater stages “The Curious Savage,” John Patrick’s play about children institutionalizing their mother to get at her money. Details at forestmoontheater.org.
  • NCSU University Theatre offers Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever,” a farcical comedy of manners about a houseful of disruptive weekend guests. Details at theatre.arts.ncsu.edu.
  • Newly formed Aggregate Theatre Company’s inaugural production is “The Stonewater Rapture,” about religious doctrine vs. the real world, staged at downtown Raleigh’s Imurj. Details at aggregatetheatre.com.

    

