Watch a timelapse of artist Victor Ekpuk's 30-foot chalk drawing at N.C. Museum of Art

Artist Victor Ekpuk created the chalk drawing, “Divinity,” for the African art gallery’s opening
North Carolina Museum of Art
These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

National

American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the house, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.

Raleigh Little Theater’s Beertown

Arts & Culture

Video: Watch a rehearsal of the Raleigh Little Theater’s Beertown. The interactive play centers around a community meeting where cast and audience make improvisational changes each night to the base storyline.

Ivy the dog can fetch craft beer from fridge and paint

Pets

Practically anyone with a dish towel, an empty beer can, a little kibble and whole lot of patience can teach a dog to fetch a beer. Ivy Kite, though, can fetch beer, water, wine or soda on demand and paint pictures. Her paintings selling worldwide. The Aussie's work has also benefited animal welfare charities.

'Public Displays' puts art of kissing in the spotlight

Arts & Culture

VIDEO: Marsha Gordon, an N.C. State film professor, inspired by Thomas Edison's 1896 film in which he filmed actors John Rice and May Irwin nuzzling and kissing for 19 seconds, decided to update it to the modern day. The result is “Public Displays,” which is billed as an interactive video installation and performance piece at Flanders Gallery in downtown Raleigh. The last filming session will be 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Valentine’s Day. Video courtesy of publicdisplays.org

Pittsboro potter Hewitt wins grant

Arts & Culture

Pittsboro, NC potter Mark Hewitt has been awarded a prestigious United States Artists Fellowship which comes with a $50,000 grant to honor his pursuit of his craft for the past 33 years. Hewitt, 60, known for his giant pots and fine glazes says he will use the grant to fix his showroom barn roof and acquire some new pottery gear to replace his worn or broken pieces. The grant's most important use, he says, will allow him to make very low interest loans to his apprentice potters so they may start their own careers.