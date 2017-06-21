Watch a timelapse of artist Victor Ekpuk's 30-foot chalk drawing at N.C. Museum of Art

Pittsboro, NC potter Mark Hewitt has been awarded a prestigious United States Artists Fellowship which comes with a $50,000 grant to honor his pursuit of his craft for the past 33 years. Hewitt, 60, known for his giant pots and fine glazes says he will use the grant to fix his showroom barn roof and acquire some new pottery gear to replace his worn or broken pieces. The grant's most important use, he says, will allow him to make very low interest loans to his apprentice potters so they may start their own careers.