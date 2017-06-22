Plan your weekend: Y’all come to the new Raleigh music series at Dix Park

Triangle events to add to your daybook:
Dwane Powell sticks it to ’em
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday (6-9 p.m. First Friday); City of Raleigh Museum, 220 Fayetteville St., Raleigh; free (donations accepted); cityofraleighmuseum.org
See the work of longtime Raleigh political cartoonist Dwane Powell at the “ ‘You Really Stuck it to Me Today’: The Political Cartoons of Dwane Powell” exhibit at the City of Raleigh Museum. The exhibit includes a 15-by-7-foot mural hand-painted by Powell. The exhibit is around through June 2019, but don’t put it off.
Triangle VegFest 5K
8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday; Southern Village Green, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill; $30; trianglevegfest.com
The Triangle VegFest market happens once a month ($5 suggested donation), but in June it comes with a Fun 5K featuring prizes, a DJ and beer. The run starts at 8 a.m. and benefits Piedmont Farm Animal Refuge.
Y’all at Dix Park
4-10 p.m. Saturday; Dorothea Dix Park, 600 Umstead Drive, Raleigh; free; facebook.com/yallatdixpark
The park’s first music series will feature The Veldt, Bayleaves, ZenSoFly and Enera – plus food trucks on site (if you want to bring your own picnic, that’s totally cool, too).
Party at the Parkwood
4-9 p.m. Saturday; Parkwood Ballfield, 5124 Revere Road, Durham; free; nando.com/parkwood2017
Parkwood neighborhood in South Durham hosts its first Summer Festival, free and open to all, with live music, arts and craft vendors, food trucks and a craft beer vendor. A games area will have giant Jenga, corn hole, water balloons, sack races and an inflatable slide. Plus free popcorn and frozen treats.
Chow down in Cary
12:30-5 p.m. Sunday; Academy Street between Chatham Street and Dry Avenue, Cary; townofcary.org
Cary’s Downtown Chowdown will have lots of food trucks along with local beer and wine vendors, seating areas and live entertainment.
Comments