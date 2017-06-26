The Festival for the Eno is all about the environment (plus music, crafts food and beer)

The Eno River Association has been putting on its Festival for the Eno River since 1980, and they know a little something about providing a good time for everyone. This year’s festival – happening Saturday and Tuesday – will have live music, craft artists, food vendors and a beer garden. But they always stick with their mission, which is to educate people about natural resource conservation while raising funds for land protection in the Eno River basin.
Here’s what to expect at this year’s festival.
Music
There will be four stages presenting a total of more than 60 acts, including Antibalas, The Gospel Jubilators, Ellis Dyson and the Shambles and Ruby Amanfu + Steelism.
Arts and crafts
The festival will feature the work of 75 craftsmen and artists from the Carolinas, Georgia, Virginia and Tennessee. You’ll find pottery, handmade jewelry, paintings, woven baskets, photography, woodworking, textiles and much more.
Food trucks and vendors
There will be lots of food trucks and food vendors at the festival, including Vimala’s Curryblossom Cafe, Parlez-Vous Crepe and Captain Pancho’s food truck. There will be vegan options, as well as traditional festival favorites like hot dogs and ice cream.
Beer and cider
A beer garden will feature ciders and beers from Bold Rock Cider and Sweetwater Brewing.
Education
There will also be workshops and demos with clay and fiber, plus opportunities to learn about backyard farming and clean energy.
Details
The festival takes place at West Point on the Eno in Durham City Park, 5101 N. Roxboro Road, Durham.
Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 1, and Tuesday, July 4.
Tickets are $18 in advance or $23 at the gate for a single-day pass for adults, or $30 in advance or $35 at the gate for a two-day pass for adults. Teens ages 13 through 17 get in for $11 for one day, in advance or at the door, at children 12 and under get in for free.
Get more information at enofest.org.
