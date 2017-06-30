Ever wonder what goes on off stage at ADF? This tour gives a peek.

Walk through a hallway of empty lockers in the Durham School of the Arts, go into the gym, and you may find about 30 students dancing like mechanical ballerinas to a beat laid down by a man banging on a sideways trashcan.
The modern dance students – 217 in total – have taken over the school this summer as part of the American Dance Festival. Most people think of the festival as performances – and there are plenty of those – but these students come from places like Rhode Island, Wyoming, Bulgaria and Vietnam to participate in ADF’s six-week intensive aimed at college-age dancers.
Most people never see this side of ADF, but it’s possible to get an illuminating behind-the-scenes tour for free. Led by Jack Arnold, who took his first ADF class in 1984 and is a former member of dance company Pilobolus, eight students from Duke’s Young Writers’ Camp, a camp leader and I took the tour last week.
Four modern dance pioneers, who wanted to escape from ballet to a more grounded, expressive style, started ADF in 1934 in Bennington, Vt. Back then, it was called The Bennington School of Dance. It moved to Durham in 1978, and this year, ADF attracted 30 dance companies from across the country to perform.
Triangle residents probably think of ADF for its performances, some of which are at the Durham Performing Arts Center, but the classes are the “heart and soul” of the festival, as Arnold put it.
The first class we observe seems like a good start for an introduction to modern dance. When we walk in, the dancers are rolling around on the ground – a modern dance cliché – but under the direction of Paul Matteson, who teaches dance at New Jersey’s Rutgers University, they do much more.
The dancers balance on only their hands, triceps flexed, and their bodies form beautiful lines during the portion of the dance where they stand up and reach, pull back and double over in sync.
Three musicians take rhythm cues from Matteson. A few of the writing campers take their eyes off the dancer to watch the bongo player as he varies his dynamics and tempo.
Live accompaniment is an advantage for the dancers and their teachers, Arnold says. It allows the musicians and dancers to feed off of each other, something not possible with records or CDs. It’s a good gig for the paid musicians as well, and just another part of ADF’s economic ripple effect — Durham theaters, restaurants, hotels and more experience a boom during the season, Arnold points out.
The students aren’t just taking classes. They get free tickets to every show at the DPAC and Duke University’s Reynolds Industries Theater. Some students will be selected to perform in the ADF-commissioned “Footprints” on July 25 and 26.
The next class of dancers, taught by Andrea Weber of New York’s Joffrey Ballet School, is struggling to master the precise arm movements of the dance she’s given them. Each dancer anchored in one spot, they look like wind-up toys as they move their arms and legs. Finally, a dancer in the front masters it.
“Perfect, that’s what I wanted,” Weber says.
I notice a gray head among the blondes, browns and blacks of the dancers’ as they master a forward lurch, head and left knee brought together, that Weber is teaching them. Many ADF teachers stop by others’ classes for “refreshers,” Arnold later tells me.
Weber’s class starts a new dance, and we move on to a ballet class taught by Elizabeth Corbett, a veteran of well-known ballet companies, including the Joffrey. Dressed in a white collared shirt and white pants, she effortlessly demonstrates what she wants from her students.
They know their routine, but the dancers have been divided into three groups to choose how they will arrange themselves. One group chooses a circle, another a triangle, but the most surprising is the group that dances in a straight line. The dancers alternate the directions of their moves (one lunges right, while the dancer in front of her goes left) for a jazzy twist.
There was a stark absence of leotards in the other classes, and ballet class is no different. Track pants, sports bras and oversized T-shirts are far more plentiful. I notice a North Carolina Central University tank top and a Davidson College T-shirt on Corbett’s students. I later learn that 43 of the 217 six-week dancers are from North Carolina.
The last class we visit is a little less exciting – a choreography theory class. Sitting on a stage, students circle around award-winning choreographer Jillian Peña, who asks them questions about what “abstraction” looks like in modern dance. A dancer places other students in poses from kneeling to reaching to show her idea of an abstract dance.
Writing camper Claire Martin, 14, of Charlotte told me that, as a ballerina, she liked watching the ballet class most.
“It made me want to try (contemporary ballet) in the future,” she said. “It was much more relaxed. Everyone seemed very comfortable.”
Evie Fordham: @eviefordham 919-829-4654
Details
ADF offers eight morning tours a week until July 21. To find out more go to www.americandancefestival.org/special-events/tours/. or call 919-684-6402 or email tours@americandancefestival.org to take a free tour.
