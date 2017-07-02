Appreciative crowd for the expanded African art exhibit

0:59 Fireworks: Here's what could go wrong Pause

2:12 The iPhone's First 10 Years: A look at its game-changing impact

0:29 Watch a timelapse of artist Victor Ekpuk's 30-foot chalk drawing at N.C. Museum of Art

1:42 NC Museum of Art revamps African art gallery with help from Nigerian-born artist Victor Ekpuk

4:22 Carolina Ballet's Lilyan Vigo Ellis says goodbye with one last big role

1:00 Artist Patrick Dougherty in "Craft in America"

1:41 Algia Mae Hinton – one of the last surviving Piedmont blues players – is still singing the blues

0:53 'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you