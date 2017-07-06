From left, Judy McCord, Jennifer Kuzma, Lisa Leonard, Julie Oliver and Verlene Oates rehearse “The Woodstock Tontine.” Steffi Rubin’s piece will premiere Friday at the second annual Women’s Theatre Festival.
July 06, 2017 8:00 AM

Theater Picks: Women’s Theatre Festival continues with ‘The Woodstock Tontine’

By Roy C. Dicks

The second annual Women’s Theatre Festival continues this weekend with the premiere Friday of Steffi Rubin’s "The Woodstock Tontine." The Chapel Hill writer’s first play concerns five women, friends since Woodstock, who put together a large cash prize to go to the last surviving friend. Burning Coal Theatre, Raleigh. 8 p.m. July 7-8; 3 p.m. July 9 (through July 15). $17. 919-740-2736 or womenstheatrefestival.com.

Other highlights

  • N.C. Theatre Conservatory’s theatre arts students stage the classic musical “Oklahoma” in Raleigh’s Fletcher Opera Theater Friday through Sunday. Details at nctheatre.com.
  • Mora V. Harris’ “Space Girl,” about an alien adjusting to planet Earth, plays Thursday, Friday and Sunday at Raleigh’s Sonorous Road Theatre. Details at womenstheatrefestival.com.

