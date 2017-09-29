Your onstage best bets for October

October is jam-packed with theatrical comedy and drama for every taste. Here are the prime choices:
“Sense and Sensibility” (2 shows)
October offers the rare chance to see two versions of Jane Austen’s classic social comedy about love and heartbreak in 18th century England. Aquila Theatre’s inventive touring production comes to N.C. State University, and Chapel Hill’s PlayMakers Repertory Company stages Kate Hamill’s vividly re-imagined version.
The details:
▪ Aquila – Oct. 3. Stewart Theatre, Talley Student Union, NCSU, Raleigh. Tickets are $26 to $31. 919-515-1100 or live.arts.ncsu.edu.
▪ PlayMakers – Oct. 18-Nov. 5. UNC Center for Dramatic Art, Chapel Hill. Tickets are $15 to $57. 919-962-7529 or playmakersrep.org.
“A Soldier’s Play”
The Justice Theater Project offers Charles Fuller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work about the murder of a black Army sergeant in 1943. His abusive treatment of his own men, because they didn’t live up to his high standards, reveals black identity issues still persistent today.
The details: Oct. 13-29. Umstead Park United Church of Christ, 8208 Brownleigh Drive, Raleigh. Tickets are $10 to $22. 919-264-7089 or thejusticetheaterproject.org.
“Perfect Arrangement”
Raleigh Little Theatre’s comedy-drama follows Bob and Norma, U.S. State Department employees in the 1950s tasked to root out gay workers there. But both are gay themselves, married to each other’s partners to keep under the radar.
The details: Oct. 27-Nov. 12. 301 Pogue St., Raleigh. Tickets are $15 to $25. 919-821-3111 or raleighlittletheatre.org.
Don’t forget about
▪ “Darkside”: Raleigh’s Burning Coal Theatre Company stages Tom Stoppard’s thought-provoking riff on Pink Floyd’s legendary album, “Darkside of the Moon.” Oct. 12-29. 224 Polk St., Raleigh. 919-834-4001 or burningcoal.org.
▪ “Life Sucks”: Durham’s Manbites Dog Theatre gives Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” a very modern twist as old friends and ex-partners gather to ponder the mysteries of life and love. Oct. 26-Nov. 11. 703 Foster St., Durham. 919-682-3343 or manbitesdogtheater.org.
▪ “The Mystery of Love and Sex”: Raleigh’s Honest Pint Theatre Company brings to life this exploration of budding romance and desire by two childhood friends now dealing with the grown-up world. North Raleigh Arts & Creative Theatre, 7713-51 Lead Mine Road, Raleigh. 919-866-0228 or honestpinttheatre.org.
