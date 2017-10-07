The North Carolina Symphony will play Oct. 20-21 with Benjamin Beilman, the 27-year-old violinist acclaimed for his beautiful tone and vibrant intensity.
Arts & Culture

Your best bets for classical concerts

By Roy C. Dicks

Correspondent

October 07, 2017 2:28 PM

Classical music abounds as the fall season heats up. Check out these visiting artists and homegrown presenters over the coming weeks.

Duke Symphony Orchestra

Harry Davidson leads his players in Mozart’s energetic Symphony No. 35 (“Haffner”) and Beethoven’s sunny Symphony No. 8. In between, violinist Hsiao-mei Ku interprets Bartók’s “Two Portraits,” reflecting his unrequited love for a female violinist. Oct. 11, Baldwin Auditorium, Duke University, Durham. Free. 919-660-3333 or music.duke.edu.

UNC Symphony Orchestra

An all-Shostakovich program commemorates the 100th anniversary of Russia’s October Revolution. Tonu Kalam conducts the raucous Piano Concerto No. 2 (Clara Yang, soloist) and the deeply moving Symphony No. 6. Oct. 13, Memorial Hall, UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill. $5-$10. 919-962-1039 or music.unc.edu.

An Evening of Piano Trios

Noted area musicians violinist Fabián López, cellist Nathan Leyland and pianist Jeremy Thompson play piano trios by Beethoven, Brahms and Turina in the acoustically perfect Smedes Parlor at Raleigh’s St. Mary’s School. Free. 919-424-4045 or sms.edu.

North Carolina Symphony

Benjamin Beilman, the 27-year-old violinist acclaimed for his beautiful tone and vibrant intensity, plays the popular Mendelssohn Violin Concerto under music director Grant Llewellyn, who also conducts Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (“Pastoral”). Oct. 20-21, Meymandi Concert Hall, Raleigh; Oct. 23, Memorial Hall, UNC-Chapel Hill. $18-$73. 919-733-2750 or ncsymphony.org.

Pianist Andràs Schiff

The Hungarian-born British pianist’s credentials include Grammy-winning recordings and sold-out concerts worldwide. For Carolina Performing Arts, Schiff plays intimate character pieces by Bach, Brahms and Mendelssohn. Oct. 25, Memorial Hall, UNC-Chapel Hill. $25-$109. 919-843-3333 or carolinaperformingarts.org.

Juilliard String Quartet

Based at New York City’s renowned music school, the quartet has made Raleigh a tour stop for over six decades. This Chamber Music Raleigh concert features works by Haydn, Dvorak and Bartók. Oct. 29, N.C. Museum of Art, Raleigh. $40-$45. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/calendar.

Pianist Nikita Galaktionov

Sponsored by the Clayton Piano Festival, the rising 21-year-old Russian pianist presents pieces by Russian composers from Tchaikovsky to Rubinstein, narrated by Emmy-winning radio producer David Dubal. Nov. 4, Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave., Cary. $15-$20. 919-462-2055 or claytonpianofestival.org.

Dicks: music_theater@lycos.com

