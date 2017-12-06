Check your Nativity game. This woman has a not-so-little town of Bethlehem.

A woman has taken a Nativity scene to the next level in the windows of her Columbus County business.
Lori Anne Wright spent 1,500 hours, spread out over the course of two years, building a Nativity scene on steroids. The display is about 12 feet wide and 7 feet tall.
Wright said the creation is her way of being a witness for Christ, since speaking is not her forte.
“I began praying that the Lord would give me a way to witness without speaking ever,” Wright said. “This is how I do it.
“It’s kind of funny that I have had to speak more now (in interviews) than I ever have.”
“Bethlehem,” as Wright calls it, was built in three sections – the final two completed this year. A time-lapse video on Facebook shows Wright building the town.
“I had to start doing time-lapse videos almost to prove that I built Bethlehem,” she said. “People last year thought we bought it.”
The Facebook post also included the 33 Bible references that inspired the various scenes from throughout the life of Jesus Christ that are included in the display.
Wright has displayed the work at her Tint Wizard business in Whiteville since the week before Thanksgiving and plans to keep it on display through at least New Year’s Day.
