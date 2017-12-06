Check your Nativity game. This woman has a not-so-little town of Bethlehem.

More Videos 0:28 Marquis Dunn puts the game away for Wake Forest in 4AA title Pause 0:41 Wake County paramedics honored at NC State game 3:12 Courtside heroes saved basketball player's life: 'I love those guys' 2:01 Coach Keatts: fast-paced-style, Braxton Beverly and free chicken 1:51 Parents campaign to urge lawmakers for K-3 class size flexibility 1:11 Woodhouse compares health care choice to Oreo's 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 0:51 Deer feed as snow falls in Chatham County 0:57 Duke engineers create artificial heart muscle for heart attack victims 0:57 South Carolina State player collapses during game against NC State Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This NC woman has a not-so-little town of Bethlehem L A Wright says she felt called to share her Christian faith by building a 12-foot-wide display of Bethlehem showing elements from Jesus’ life there. It’s in Whiteville, NC. L A Wright says she felt called to share her Christian faith by building a 12-foot-wide display of Bethlehem showing elements from Jesus’ life there. It’s in Whiteville, NC. L A Wright

L A Wright says she felt called to share her Christian faith by building a 12-foot-wide display of Bethlehem showing elements from Jesus’ life there. It’s in Whiteville, NC. L A Wright