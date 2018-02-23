Our guide to everything artsy this spring shows the best is yet to come

Consider this: The Triangle’s arts scene has never been more vibrant and alive. As we put together this special section, we didn’t just marvel at the variety of productions and exhibits that will be presented in the coming months. Because there is definitely plenty of variety among the plays, dance productions, art exhibits, concerts and comedy shows.

Instead, we couldn’t get over the innovation and creativity that goes into making all of this happen. As you’ll find out, more museums and venues are delving into interactive experiences. It’s about truly letting participants engage with the art, dance and theater they’re seeing, leaving a deeper feeling that will last long after it’s over. Thanks to two new venues – UNC’s Current ArtSpace + Studio and The Ruby at Duke – we now have more space for such events.

On these pages, you’ll also find world premieres, thought-provoking drama, concerts that move you, and comedians who will leave you laughing in stitches. So, circle everything you want to see. Or, head to nando.com/springarts2018, where you can find this information in one place. Share the link with a friend. They won’t want to miss this

We still have months before “Hamilton” arrives at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

But in our opinion, we’re just getting started.