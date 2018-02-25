Whether this art shows reality, or reality through an artistic lens, we’re ready to be inspired

“Bob Trotman: Business as Usual”

Through July 1. Gregg Museum of Art & Design at NC State University, Raleigh. 919-515-3503 or gregg.arts.ncsu.edu

Cost: Free

The exhibit by the Western North Carolina artist is the largest exhibition of Trotman’s kinetic work ever presented. The pieces, of business men and women in suits and workplace clothing, satirize corporate culture. When visitors pass by some of the figures, the figures move or create sounds.

“Parliament”

March 7-10. Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, Durham. 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu

Cost: $7 adults. $5 seniors (65 and older). $3 non-Duke student with ID. Free for 15 and younger.

Michael Kliën, associate professor of the practice of dance at Duke, brings his “Parliament” to Nasher for four days in March. In this work of art, 100 volunteer participants step into the gallery for six- to 10-hour stretches daily, where the stated aim is for them to find space to breathe, escape screens, return to their bodies and retreat into strangeness. To find out what that means, show up. To be a participant, contact Hannah Bondurant at hannah.bondurant@duke.edu.

“Art in Bloom”

March 22-25. North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh. 919-715-5923 or ncartmuseum.org/bloom

Cost: $18 nonmembers, $13 museum members. Free for 6 and younger. Related events are ticketed separately. Visitors who purchase tickets to Art in Bloom may use their ticket stub to receive a $2 off to “You Are Here.”

For NCMA’s annual Art in Bloom fundraiser, 50 florists are assigned a work of art at random from the museum’s permanent collection. Their mission: to complement it with a floral display. Experience these arrangements during Art in Bloom, which appropriately (and purposefully) coincides with the start of spring. Of note: Paid admission is required to enter the usually free West Building throughout Art in Bloom. The East Building and Museum Park remain open as usual during Art in Bloom.

“Precarity”

March 29-Aug. 26. Nasher Museum of Art at Duke University, Durham. 919-684-5135 or nasher.duke.edu

Cost: $7 adults. $5 seniors (65 and older). $3 non-Duke student with ID. Free for 15 and younger.

The three-channel video installation is created by John Akomfrah, a London-based artist and filmmaker. Part music video, part documentary, part period drama and part film essay, “Precarity” explores the life of early jazz pioneer Charles “Buddy” Bolden.

“You Are Here: Light, Color and Sound Experiences”

April 7-July 22. North Carolina Museum of Art, Raleigh. 919-839-6262 or ncartmuseum.org

Cost: $15 for adults; $12 for seniors, military, college students and groups; $9 for youth 7 to 18; and free for 6 and younger. Free Friday nights for college students with IDs. They go on sale for members Feb. 20 and for nonmembers March 6.

Let’s be clear. “You Are Here” is big. This immersive exhibit will inhabit a floor of the NCMA’s temporary exhibition galleries, but also modify the landscape of the Ann and Jim Goodnight Museum Park. These works by 14 contemporary artists revolve around the participation or the presence of you, the viewer – indeed, many of them even change in response to the viewer.

“FRESH”

May 19-30 (invitation-only preview); June 3-25 (public exhibition). Artspace, Raleigh. 919-821-2787 or artspacenc.org

Cost: Free

During “FRESH,” new works by North Carolina artists will be on display at Artspace, and for sale as well. This year, “FRESH” even includes an art game show, which is June 16 at 6 p.m.

“The Outwin: American Portraiture Today”

“Miss Everything (Unsuppressed Deliverance)” by Amy Sherald is in the exhibit, “The Outwin: American Portraiture Today,” at the Ackland Art Museum in Chapel Hill. Amy Sherald Frances and Burton Reifler

June 1-Aug. 26. Ackland Art Museum, Chapel Hill. 919-966-5736 or ackland.org

Cost: Free

See the 43 winning works from The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery’s 2016 portrait contest – chosen from 2,500 entries. That includes a painting by Baltimore artist Amy Sherald, who painted former first lady Michelle Obama’s official portrait. Sherald was one of the winners of the Smithsonian’s 2016 Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition. Her winning painting, “Miss Everything (Unsupressed Deliverance),” is part of the exhibit, which closes its tour at UNC-Chapel Hill’s Ackland Art Museum.