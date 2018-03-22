Blooms mimic art at NCMA's Art in Bloom exhibit in Raleigh

Indi Cowie, a soccer freestyle sensation, performed with members of Dorrance Dance, a tap dance company based out of New York City, during a collaborative pop up show in Davis Library at UNC on Tuesday, Jan. 23. The performance was part of a week-
Thirty of the late folk artist’s works have been gathered, restored and put on display around the perimeter of this 2-acre park in downtown Wilson. Years in the works, it has its grand opening Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 right before the annual North C
ArtsNow's Mike Williams chatted with New-York based and international artist, Olek, ahead of her crochet workshops in Raleigh, where members of the community will be working on the 40 feet wide, 20 feet high artwork.
“Of Wings and Feet,” is a new show with a strong moral message from Paperhand Puppet Intervention. It features oversized, fantastic puppets, ranging from creatures like birds and tortoises to symbolic representations of the earth, the sky and wate
You can see Triangle Taiko and Triangle Special Taiko perform at N.C. Japan Summer Festival at the state fairgrounds. Triangle Taiko started out with players banging on trash cans while saving up for drums; now it has 30 members in the two clubs a