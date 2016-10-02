Wake County children’s librarian has picks for young and not-so-young

Melissa Green is a children’s librarian in Wake County, a mother of two, and an avid reader.
Recommended read: “The Fingertips of Duncan Dorfman” by Meg Wolitzer. This late elementary school chapter book is told from alternating viewpoints and set in the world of high stakes competitive Scrabble. I loved this book for its willingness to explore the complexity of human nature, for its sly humor, and for its sympathetic characters. It would appeal to fans of E.L. Konigsburg and reminded me of the children’s classic “The Westing Game” by Ellen Raskin.
Currently reading: “How to Start a Fire” by Lisa Lutz. I fell hard for Lutz’s “Spellman Files” mystery series because of the zany main characters and hilariously dysfunctional family. So far this has not disappointed!
What is your favorite reading memory? I inherited my love for reading from my father who was never without a mystery in his hand. When I was in fifth grade, he read “To Kill a Mockingbird” aloud to me in its entirety. I always chose Richard Scarry books for my father to read for my bedtime story because they were the longest.
What favorite book from childhood have you kept? “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” by Roald Dahl. It was amazing to watch it captivate my son this year, and I was able to rediscover the magic all over again.
