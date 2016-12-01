Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Turbo Twenty-Three
Janet Evanovich
2. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
3. The Whistler
John Grisham
4. Night School
Lee Child
5. Odessa Sea
Clive Cussler and Dirk Cussler
6. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
7. Chaos
Patricia Cornwell
8. The Mistletoe Secret
Richard Paul Evans
9. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
Michael Connelly
10. Catalyst
James Luceno
NONFICTION
1. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
2. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
3. Our Revolution
Bernie Sanders
4. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
5. Scrappy Little Nobody
Anna Kendrick
6. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
7. Born A Crime
Trevor Noah
8. Superficial
Andy Cohen
9. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
10. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
New York Times
