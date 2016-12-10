Book chronicles founding of Raleigh area ministry

When Linda Williams wrote her first book, she said she was just following directions.
“Over the past 40 years, God has often encouraged me that a situation we were dealing with would be in ‘the book.’ I always just chuckled to the Lord and said ‘OK.’ In May of last year, I heard the gentle nudge that it’s time to write ‘the book.’ ”
“Unseen Path” (Blue Ink Press) is the story of her family’s journey to the founding of With Love From Jesus Ministries in Raleigh, where Williams now serves as executive director. WLFJ provides food, clothing, household items and other resources for families in need.
“The book begins and ends with WLFJ,” Williams said. “It shows how the Lord can redeem anything, but also how he can use anything to accomplish his purposes. It’s so easy to forget that each step in our lives connects to the next step.” In “Unseen Path,” she tells true stories of the blessings in her life that came about through seemingly impossible circumstances.
“The book is intended to be a call to the church to rise up, an encouragement that with our great God we are empowered to make a difference, and an example that simplicity and frailty are huge tools through which God can work.”
Williams and her husband live in Raleigh.
Gene Hafer’s interest in local history led him to dig up information on the 1906 trial and 1907 public hanging of an African-American man in a remote mountain village in Ashe County. He shares his findings in “Will Banks (Colored)” (CreateSpace). Hafer, a Raleigh lawyer for 30 years, now lives in “semi-retirement” in Ashe County.
In “Historic Coker Hills” (CreateSpace), author Jill Blackburn examines the rich cultural and natural history of the Chapel Hill neighborhood where she lives. When UNC botany professor William Chambers Coker bought the hilly area now known as Coker Hills, he did so with an eye for the flora and dramatic rises. When the land was later developed, the uniqueness of the landscape was preserved. The book is available at local bookstores and all proceeds benefit the Chapel Hill Historical Society.
Triangle-area authors: We want to hear about your new book. Send information to bookbeat@newsobserver.com. As space permits, we will mention self-published books by local authors that are for sale on commercial sites.
