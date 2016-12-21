Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Whistler
John Grisham
2. Cross The Line
James Patterson
3. Tom Clancy: True Faith And Allegiance
Mark Greaney
4. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
5. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
6. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
7. Night School
Lee Child
8. Turbo Twenty-Three
Janet Evanovich
9. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
10. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
Michael Connelly
NONFICTION
1. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
3. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
4. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
5. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
6. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
7. Talking As Fast As I Can
Lauren Graham
8. All The Gallant Men
Donald Stratton with Ken Gire
9. Shaken
Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory
10. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
New York Times
