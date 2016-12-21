Books

December 21, 2016 3:01 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Whistler

John Grisham

2. Cross The Line

James Patterson

3. Tom Clancy: True Faith And Allegiance

Mark Greaney

4. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

5. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

6. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

7. Night School

Lee Child

8. Turbo Twenty-Three

Janet Evanovich

9. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

10. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye

Michael Connelly

NONFICTION

1. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

2. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

3. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

4. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

5. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

6. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

7. Talking As Fast As I Can

Lauren Graham

8. All The Gallant Men

Donald Stratton with Ken Gire

9. Shaken

Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory

10. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

New York Times

Related content

Books

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

View more video

Entertainment Videos