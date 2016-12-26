Win a copy of the book ‘Rose Kennedy’s Family Album’

“Rose Kennedy’s Family Album: From the Fitzgerald Kennedy Private Collection, 1878-1946” (Grand Central, $45) has more than 300 images, including family letters, personal ephemera and captivating photographs, all collected by Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy.
Many of the photographs have never before been made public. The book covers family history up to the aftermath of WWII and the beginning of John F. Kennedy’s political career, and touches on everything from the family’s first home to beach vacations, from children’s birthdays to first Communions.
The book includes a foreword by Caroline Kennedy, daughter of President John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy.
If you’d like to win “Rose Kennedy’s Family Album,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Tuesday (Dec. 27) and include your mailing address. Please put “Kennedy” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
