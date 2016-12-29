Win David Baldacci’s latest novel, ‘No Man’s Land’

In David Baldacci’s latest novel, “No Man’s Land” (Grand Central, $29), U.S. Army criminal investigator John Puller’s investigation into the disappearance of his mother from 30 years ago leads him into a tangled conspiracy involving a top-secret military intelligence project and a possible serial killer – a conspiracy which may not even be connected to his mother’s disappearance at all.
It’s the fourth book in Baldacci’s John Puller series.
If you’d like to win “No Man’s Land,” send an email to giveaway@newsobserver.com by midnight Sunday (Jan. 1) and include your mailing address. Please put “Land” in the subject line of your email to be included in the random drawing. Only the winner will be notified.
