Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Whistler
John Grisham
2. Cross The Line
James Patterson
3. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
4. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
5. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance
Mark Greaney
6. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
7. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
8. Night School
Lee Child
9. Turbo Twenty-Three
Janet Evanovich
10. All The Light We Cannot See
Anthony Doerr
NONFICTION
1. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
3. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
4. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
5. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
6. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
7. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
8. All The Gallant Men
Donald Stratton with Ken Gire
9. Talking As Fast As I Can
Lauren Graham
10. Shaken
Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory
new york times
