Play Book Club Bingo with us for a chance to win books

Have you resolved to read more books this year? Or perhaps to expand you reading horizons?
If so, we’re here to help you get your reading year started off right with The N&O’s Book Club Bingo.
It’s pretty simple to do. As you can see from the adjacent card, you’re given 24 prompts for different kinds of books. Use the card printed here or simply print your own card from nando.com/bingocard and check off the books as you read them. When you have “BINGO,” go to nando.com/bingobooks to report the books you read. Be sure to include your name, phone number and email address on the form.
Each week we’ll post a new card at nando.com/bingocard in case you’ll have better luck with a different combination of categories. At the end of each month, January-May, all the entries we’ve received will be entered into a random drawing for a gift-pack of four new books.
Here are the rules:
Only books read in 2017 count. They can be books you’ve read as part of a book club or on your own. You don’t have to be in a book club to play.
The same book can be used on multiple cards, but only once on the same card.
Once you get “BINGO,” you can continue to play that card and complete a different row.
Only vertical, horizontal, or diagonal rows count for “BINGO.”
Audiobooks or e-books are acceptable for any category.
You can enter as many times as you get “BINGO” – on the same card or multiple cards.
All entries will be included in each month’s drawing, so the sooner you play, the more chances you have to win.
