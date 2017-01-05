Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Whistler
John Grisham
2. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
3. Cross The Line
James Patterson
4. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
5. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
6. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
7. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance
Mark Greaney
8. Night School
Lee Child
9. Turbo Twenty-Three
Janet Evanovich
10. All The Light We Cannot See
Anthony Doerr
NONFICTION
1. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
2. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
3. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
4. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
5. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
6. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
7. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
8. Born A Crime
Trevor Noah
9. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
10. Thank You For Being Late
Thomas L. Friedman
new york times
Comments