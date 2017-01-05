Books

January 5, 2017 3:41 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Whistler

John Grisham

2. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

3. Cross The Line

James Patterson

4. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

5. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

6. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

7. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance

Mark Greaney

8. Night School

Lee Child

9. Turbo Twenty-Three

Janet Evanovich

10. All The Light We Cannot See

Anthony Doerr

NONFICTION

1. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

2. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

3. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

4. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

5. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

6. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

7. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

8. Born A Crime

Trevor Noah

9. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

10. Thank You For Being Late

Thomas L. Friedman

new york times

