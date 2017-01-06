Psst, in Wake County you can have a personal librarian

When Wake County Public Libraries staff members decided they wanted to better reach out to grownups, they started at storytime.
There, a captive (truly!) audience watches as their kids get joyfully immersed in books, but there’s rarely time or energy left over afterward for mom or dad to visit the other side of the library to get a little something for themselves. So the librarians started coming to them, touting the library system’s Express Book Bags program. At one storytime, parents can fill out a short form asking about favorite books and authors, not-so-favorite books and authors, preferred genres and more, and by the next storytime, a bag will be waiting with three books handpicked by librarians already checked out and ready to go.
The program was a hit, and last fall the system’s seven regional libraries rolled out Express Book Bags to all adults, with forms available online or at the main desk.
Kelly Karius, a mom of three in Apex, first heard about the program during a storytime at Eva Perry Regional Library last fall and decided the time was right to give it a try.
“I finally got my daughter sleeping through the night, so I’m able to stay up later and do something,” she said. “I’m not really a TV watcher, I’m more of a reader. And I was just kind of excited to enjoy reading again.”
She filled out the form, listing Rick Bragg, Frank McCourt, true crime writer Ann Rule and “The Secret Life of Bees” as authors and books she likes. When she picked up her bag, she found “The Glass Castle,” a memoir of an unconventional upbringing by Jeannette Walls; Jon Krakauer’s “Into the Wild”; and “The Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom, a historical novel about indentured servitude and slavery at a Virginia tobacco plantation.
She’d read “The Glass Castle” already, but she enjoyed “Into the Wild” (and, after reading it, watched the movie with her husband) and said “The Kitchen House” was “really good – I enjoyed reading that a lot because I learned some things I didn’t know.”
She said she was planning to request an Express Book Bag again, and you could hear a little excitement in her voice after her experience with her first one.
“It felt like somebody was giving me a gift,” she said. “It comes in a little bag, and they hand it to you, and, as a mom, you know, nobody gives YOU a gift. Rarely do you get something that’s like, ‘This is special for you, I have picked this out just for you.’ You get home and you’re all excited and, like, ‘What books did I get?’ It was nice. It was really refreshing.”
Librarians get excited about the service too, said Dan Brooks, Adult Services manager at West Regional Library in Cary.
They use a variety of sources to zero in on their picks based on the preferences listed on the form, he said, “including their own brain and those of their coworkers,” as well as online databases like Durham-based NoveList and Goodreads. And because they try to assemble the bags within just a few days, they’re also limited to books that are checked in at the time.
“It’s designed to be handpicked and ready quick,” Brooks said. “That’s sort of our new tagline for it.” But he and his fellow librarians don’t expect the busy readers using the service to get through the books quickly, or sometimes even at all. “Our measure of success … is did you find at least one of these three books appealing?”
Even if a patron didn’t manage to read any of the books, maybe some interest was piqued, something put on a list for later. It all goes toward the aim of keeping people interested in reading, and in viewing their library as a link to that and much more.
Beyond books
Even with all the competition for our free time – binge-worthy TV shows, blockbuster movies, immersive video games, social media and more – Americans by and large still find time for reading.
In a Pew Research Center survey released in September, 73 percent of respondents said they’d read at least one book in the preceding year. That’s about the same number who’d reported reading at least one book each year since 2012. (The average number of books the respondents reported having read in the past year has held steady too, at 12.)
What these readers are not always finding time for, however, is visiting their local library. In Wake County, circulation has dropped each year since 2012, as has the number of people walking through the door. Busy lives may be partly to blame, and the library system has also been working to recover from budget cuts during the economic downturn and temporary closures for renovations. But Ann Burlingame, Wake County Public Libraries deputy director, thinks programs are the key to keeping people connected to their library.
Wake County Public Libraries
1,322,222
Total print books
60,798
Total e-books
9,210,800
Total print book circulation
3,017,164
Adult print book circulation
590,156
E-book circulation
3,385,289
Number of people entering library
21
Number of branches
SOURCE: Draft Statistical Report of North Carolina Public Libraries, July 1, 2015-June 30, 2016
While there are plenty of book-centered programs like the Express Book Bags, that’s just the beginning. Among the Wake libraries’ offerings for adults – around 140 a week, on average, across the system’s seven regional libraries and 14 smaller branches – are music programs, craft-making, business advice, one-on-one job search assistance, yoga, tech help and more. All of the programs get people in the door and help build community. And besides, it’s hard to be inside a library and not notice, and be tempted by, all those books free for the borrowing.
“I want to draw people to the public library, and I want people to see what we have to offer and what their tax dollars (are doing),” said Burlingame. “And sometimes I think the way you get people in is you try and build different experiences that might draw people. Some people are drawn to that idea of being in a program where you can create something, and then what our hope is is that we lead these people to our collection of different craft books.”
One more finding from that Pew Research survey on reading habits is that more people now than in 2012 are reading on smartphones and e-readers. But only 28 percent of respondents in 2016 reported reading an e-book, so print is hardly dead. And neither, if the popularity of the Express Book Bags program is any indication, is the joy of finding a book, flipping through its pages and finding, in a way, a friend.
And that’s why Wake County’s libraries, even though they have increased their e-book holdings in recent years, are continuing to stock the shelves with print books and adding programs that will entice patrons to come in and clear them out.
“They come to the library for books,” Burlingame said, “but they come to the library for a meaningful experience, too.”
For grownups
In addition to monthly programs like author talks, crafting sessions and more, the library offers the adult services including the following. See what’s happening at your local library at www.wakegov.com/libraries.
Book club kits and book club assistance: Reserve a bag of 15 copies of a book for six weeks, complete with a discussion guide.
Book discussions: Monthly librarian-led discussions.
Custom book lists: Let a librarian make you a list of 8-10 books you might like, based on your preferences. Check them out at your own pace.
Express book bags: Fill out a quick survey on one visit, and get a bag with three selections on your next.
Device advice: Learn your way around an e-reader or other device that lets you access e-books and audio books.
Get That Job!: One-on-one help from a librarian with your resume and cover letter or online application processes.
Research It!: Learn more about history, products or just about anything with help from a librarian.
