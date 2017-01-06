Author readings in the Triangle the week of Jan. 8

1:01 Raleigh sled hunters find elusive ticket to ride Pause

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:18 Low temperatures will follow snow as winter storm approaches the Triangle

0:47 UNC ready to play NC State despite the snow

1:46 NC State's Mark Gottfried explains what a "cool jacket" is

1:25 Roy Williams says State's Dennis Smith has no weaknesses

3:16 NC Gov. Roy Cooper declares a state of emergency

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'