Author readings in the Triangle the week of Jan. 8

Authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Barnes & Noble, 760 S.E. Maynard St., Cary:
7 p.m. Friday: Terrie M. Williams, “Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting.”
Info: 919-467-3866 or barnesandnoble.com
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Susan Rivers, “The Second Mrs. Hockaday.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Heather Lyn Mann, “Ocean of Insight: A Sailor’s Voyage from Despair to Hope.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
11 a.m. Saturday: Susan Rivers, “The Second Mrs. Hockaday.”
2 p.m. Saturday: Ingrid Thoft, “Duplicity.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Page 158 Books, 158 S. White St., Wake Forest:
3 p.m. Saturday: Bob Ringham, “20 Minutes from Home: Moments to Memories.”
Info: 919-741-9156 or page158books.com
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Nick Bruel, “Bad Kitty Takes the Test.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Susan Rivers, “The Second Mrs. Hockaday.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Caren Cooper, “Citizen Science.”
7 p.m. Friday: Luther Hodges Jr., “Bank Notes.”
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
