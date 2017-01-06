Books

January 6, 2017 8:38 PM

Author readings in the Triangle the week of Jan. 8

Authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:

Barnes & Noble, 760 S.E. Maynard St., Cary:

7 p.m. Friday: Terrie M. Williams, “Black Pain: It Just Looks Like We’re Not Hurting.”

Info: 919-467-3866 or barnesandnoble.com

Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:

7 p.m. Tuesday: Susan Rivers, “The Second Mrs. Hockaday.”

7 p.m. Wednesday: Heather Lyn Mann, “Ocean of Insight: A Sailor’s Voyage from Despair to Hope.”

Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com

McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:

11 a.m. Saturday: Susan Rivers, “The Second Mrs. Hockaday.”

2 p.m. Saturday: Ingrid Thoft, “Duplicity.”

Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp

Page 158 Books, 158 S. White St., Wake Forest:

3 p.m. Saturday: Bob Ringham, “20 Minutes from Home: Moments to Memories.”

Info: 919-741-9156 or page158books.com

Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:

7 p.m. Tuesday: Nick Bruel, “Bad Kitty Takes the Test.”

7 p.m. Wednesday: Susan Rivers, “The Second Mrs. Hockaday.”

7 p.m. Thursday: Caren Cooper, “Citizen Science.”

7 p.m. Friday: Luther Hodges Jr., “Bank Notes.”

Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com

Related content

Books

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

View more video

Entertainment Videos