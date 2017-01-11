Books

January 11, 2017 10:46 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

2. The Whistler

John Grisham

3. Cross The Line

James Patterson

4. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

5. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

6. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

7. The Chemist

Stephenie Meyer

8. Night School

Lee Child

9. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance

Mark Greaney

10. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye

Michael Connelly

NONFICTION

1. The Princess Diarist

Carrie Fisher

2. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

3. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

4. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

5. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

6. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

7. Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

8. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

9. Talking As Fast As I Can

Lauren Graham

10. Hamilton: The Revolution

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

new york times

Related content

Books

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

View more video

Entertainment Videos