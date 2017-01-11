Best-sellers

FICTION
1. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
2. The Whistler
John Grisham
3. Cross The Line
James Patterson
4. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
5. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
6. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
7. The Chemist
Stephenie Meyer
8. Night School
Lee Child
9. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance
Mark Greaney
10. The Wrong Side Of Goodbye
Michael Connelly
NONFICTION
1. The Princess Diarist
Carrie Fisher
2. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
3. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
4. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
5. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
6. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
7. Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
8. Settle For More
Megyn Kelly
9. Talking As Fast As I Can
Lauren Graham
10. Hamilton: The Revolution
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter
