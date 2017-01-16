Win the book ‘Martin Luther King Jr.: The Last Interview’

“Martin Luther King, Jr.: The Last Interview and Other Conversations” (Melville, $15.99) is the latest in a series of books featuring the final interviews of famous people (the series includes J.D. Salinger, David Bowie and Nora Ephron).
The King collection ranges from a never-before-published 1958 interview with journalist Mike Wallace to a 1964 conversation with Robert Penn Warren, to King’s last interview at the convention of the Rabbinical Assembly ten days before his assassination.
King talks about the long shadow of slavery, white America’s role in achieving racial equality and attacks on peaceful black citizens. In other words, this is timely.
