Books

January 18, 2017 6:10 PM

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Mistress

Danielle Steel

2. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

3. Below The Belt

Stuart Woods

4. The Whistler

John Grisham

5. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

6. Cross The Line

James Patterson

7. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

8. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

9. The Chemist

Stephenie Meyer

10. Tom Clancy True Faith And Allegiance

Mark Greaney

NONFICTION

1. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

2. The Princess Diarist

Carrie Fisher

3. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

4. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

5. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

6. The Lost City Of The Monkey God

Douglas Preston

7. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

8. When Breath Becomes Air

Paul Kalanithi

9. Settle For More

Megyn Kelly

10. The Case Against Sugar

Gary Taubes

new york times

Related content

Books

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

View more video

Entertainment Videos