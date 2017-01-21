Author debuts with a cat memoir/parable

0:45 Roy Williams and his distinctive fashion sense Pause

1:58 Durham elector celebrates Trump inauguration

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:16 Louisville's Rick Pitino and Duke's Jeff Capel weigh in on the Grayson Allen situation

0:23 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

0:38 Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.