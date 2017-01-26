Books

January 26, 2017

Best-sellers

FICTION

1. The Mistress

Danielle Steel

2. The Whistler

John Grisham

3. The Underground Railroad

Colson Whitehead

4. Two By Two

Nicholas Sparks

5. Cross The Line

James Patterson

6. Below The Belt

Stuart Woods

7. Small Great Things

Jodi Picoult

8. The Chemist

Stephenie Meyer

9. No Man’s Land

David Baldacci

10. The Guests On South Battery

Karen White

Nonfiction

1. Hillbilly Elegy

J.D. Vance

2. Three Days In January

Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney

3. Killing The Rising Sun

Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard

4. The Princess Diarist

Carrie Fisher

5. The Magnolia Story

Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino

6. The Undoing Project

Michael Lewis

7. The Lost City Of The Monkey God

Douglas Preston

8. The Great Equalizer

David M. Smick

9. The Book Of Joy

The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams

10. The Hidden Life Of Trees

