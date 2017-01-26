Best-sellers

FICTION
1. The Mistress
Danielle Steel
2. The Whistler
John Grisham
3. The Underground Railroad
Colson Whitehead
4. Two By Two
Nicholas Sparks
5. Cross The Line
James Patterson
6. Below The Belt
Stuart Woods
7. Small Great Things
Jodi Picoult
8. The Chemist
Stephenie Meyer
9. No Man’s Land
David Baldacci
10. The Guests On South Battery
Karen White
Nonfiction
1. Hillbilly Elegy
J.D. Vance
2. Three Days In January
Bret Baier with Catherine Whitney
3. Killing The Rising Sun
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard
4. The Princess Diarist
Carrie Fisher
5. The Magnolia Story
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines with Mark Dagostino
6. The Undoing Project
Michael Lewis
7. The Lost City Of The Monkey God
Douglas Preston
8. The Great Equalizer
David M. Smick
9. The Book Of Joy
The Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu with Douglas Abrams
10. The Hidden Life Of Trees
new york times
