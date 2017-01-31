Meet the author

Some authors visiting Triangle book stores this week:
Barnes & Noble, 760 S.E. Maynard St., Cary:
7 p.m. Thursday: Katharine Ashe, “The Earl;” Ilona Andrews, “Burn for Me;” Eloisa James, “Seven Minutes in Heaven;” Sarah MacLean, “A Scot in the Dark;” and Alisha Rai, “serving Pleasure.”
Info: 919-467-3866 or barnesandnoble.com
Barnes & Noble, 5959 Triangle Town Blvd., Raleigh:
1 p.m. Saturday: James Orr, “The Candle Maker.”
Info: 919-792-2140 or barnesandnoble.com
Flyleaf Books, 752 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill:
7 p.m. Tuesday: Jeff Giles, “The Edge of Everything.”
7 p.m. Wednesday: Richard Rosen and Joseph Mosnier, “Julius Chambers: A Life in the Legal Struggle for Civil Rights.”
2 p.m. Saturday: Lisa McMann, “The Unwanteds Quests: Dragon Captives.”
Info: 919-942-7373 or flyleafbooks.com
McIntyre’s Books, Fearrington Village Center near Pittsboro:
2 p.m. Saturday: Karen Pullen, “Cold Heart.”
Info: 919-542-3030 or fearrington.com/village/mcintyres.asp
Page 158 Books, 158 S White St., Wake Forest
3 p.m. Saturday: Fred Fruisen, “50 Reasons to Hate Golf and Why You Should Never Stop Playing.”
Info: 919-741-9156 or https://page158books.com/
Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Rd., Raleigh:
7 p.m. Wednesday: Kevin Wilson, “Perfect Little World.”
7 p.m. Thursday: Jason Rekulak, “The Impossible Fortress.”
7 p.m. Friday: Lisa McMann, “The Unwanteds Quests: Dragon Captives.”
4 p.m. Saturday: S.L. Price, “Playing Through the Whistle.”
Info: 919-828-1588 or quailridgebooks.com
Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St., Durham:
7 p.m. Thursday: Kevin Wilson, “Perfect Little World.”
Info: 919-286-2700 or regulatorbookshop.com
